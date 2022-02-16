Tunisia Sees Increase in Number of Attacks Against Refugees and Asylum Seekers - FTDES

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of attacks against refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia has increased in the past period, notably after shutting down the temporary accommodation centres, Official Spokesperson for the Tunisia Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) Romdhane Ben Amor said on Tuesday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had decided four months ago to close these accommodation centers in Zarzis (Medenine governorate) against the backdrop of protests by the locals refusing to host them in their region, Ben Amor told TAP.

Dozens of refugees and asylum seekers have been staging a sit-in for over a week in front of the UNHCR office in Zarzis in protest against the decision of shutting down the accommodation centres, without providing an alternative measure to preserve their dignity, he added.

The sit-inners indicated that the UNHCR had granted each refugee and asylum seeker a monthly sum of 250 Tunisian dinars for a 3-month period, Ben Amor pointed out.

The protesters are demanding their resettlement, permanent protection by acknowledging their right to residence, health, education and pensions as well as basic services in Tunisia, a press release a copy of which was received by TAP reads.

They considered that the difficult conditions of refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia, notably in the wake of the health, economic, social and political crisis, expose them to all kinds of risks (smuggling and human trafficking networks, economic exploitation, etc.).

The refugees, asylum seekers and even the undocumented migrants in Tunisia are victims of numerous attacks (stigmatisation, discrimination and racism) by citizens and security forces' trade unions on social networks, accusing them of being a source of crime, Ben Amor indicated.

He considered that given the lack of a legal framework regulating asylum conditions, Tunisia must honour its international commitments by seeking to ensure the resettlement of refugees in safe places, and hold the European Union accountable for irregular migration flows in the Mediterranean.

The number of refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia stood at 8,850 in September 2021, the UNHCR specified.