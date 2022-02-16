Zimbabwe: Local Rugby League Action Set to Return

AFTER a two-year Covid-19-induced suspension, domestic club rugby has bounced back with teams now bracing for a return to action early next month.

Local rugby was one of the sporting disciplines that were the last to be cleared by health authorities as it was deemed to be too risky.

Although action was only allowed for the international fixtures featuring such teams like the Sables, Lady Cheetahs and the Pangolins, there was virtually no senior club rugby to talk about.

This then prejudiced local players whose years of inactivity have cost them chances to compete for places in the senior national team -- the Sables.

The local players were conspicuous by their absence when the Sables powered to comprehensive Africa Cup back-to-back victories over Burkina Faso in July last year as the game was still on a Covid-19-induced suspension.

But all that is set to end as the clubs will feature in a tournament that will help local players return to action.

Sables team manager, Jason Maritz, who has been working round the clock on behalf of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and in conjunction with the Harare Province, revealed that financial institution, Nedbank, will bankroll the competition.

It will be known as the Nedbank Challenge Cup.

Maritz also confirmed, in a statement, that Sables coach, Brendon Dawson, and his crew of national selectors will be closely monitoring the matches in the Nedbank Challenge Cup.

"The return of 15s Men's Rugby for the first time in more than two years!

"The Zimbabwe Rugby Union, in partnership with Harare Province and the Sables Trust, are pleased to announce: The Challenge Cup starting on the 19th of February," read part of the statement.

"Six teams will play three rounds of matches with the top two teams playing in a final on the 12th March 2022.

"Games will also be used as preparation and selection of the Goshawks Select participating in the Currie Cup in March 2022.

"All local players have an opportunity to be looked at by the Sables head coach (Dawson) and the selectors," Maritz said in the statement.

Traditional giants Harare Sports Club, Old Georgians and Old Hararians are among the participating teams as will be Southern City, a Manicaland Select side and another Select outfit from Bulawayo Province.

Old Georgians will host the first two rounds of fixtures on Saturday in what promises to be a bumper programme of action.