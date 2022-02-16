Zimbabwe: Independent Tribunal for Mafume

Blessings Chidakwa and Kudzaishe Muhamba

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has set up an independent tribunal to probe suspended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, who is facing a litany of allegations, including gross misconduct, gross incompetence and wilful violation of the law.

Mafume is also accused of defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9.23) Section 182 (1)(a).

Minister Moyo appointed the tribunal in terms of Section 157 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act 2016 to look into the allegations levelled against Mafume.

A letter to Mafume signed by the secretary of the tribunal only identified as L.Gopozah reads: "You were arrested for criminal abuse of office by a public officer as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and granted bail on 8 December 2020 with a number of conditions, one of which being "not to interfere with any State Witnesses."

"This then compromises your ability to execute your duties as the Mayor of Harare City Council, thereby disrupting smooth running of council operations."

The letter further alleged that pursuant to Mafume's release from custody, he contacted the key witness Edgar Dzehonye and was subsequently arrested again on 14 December 2020.

"You were granted bail again with a number of conditions, one among them being "not to interfere with any State Witnesses," reads the letter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is alleged that you have on many occasions visited, accessed, interfaced and interacted with council officials within council offices and premises with the full knowledge that this would be in violation with your bail conditions with particular reference not to interfere with witnesses.

"This bail condition will cause an inability to perform your duties as Mayor of the council."

The letter further states that the above allegations give reasonable grounds to suspect that Mafume was guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, wilful violation of the law (defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23); Contempt of Court as defined in Section 182 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

Mafume was then requested to submit a written reply to the allegations within 14 days of receipt of the letter in terms of Section 1(i) (a) of the Fourth Schedule) (Section 114(a) 13(a) Rules of Independent Tribunals of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act 2016.

He could not be reached for comment yesterday.