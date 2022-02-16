South Africa: What's Happening In South Africa - February 16, 2022

Cape Town —

Health Minister Warns Against Rushing to End Covid-19 State of Disaster

At the State of the Nation debate this week, Dr Joe Phaahla expressed his concern at the proposal to end the national state of disaster. The minister said there is a need for measures to be in place to handle future Covid19 waves.

"As we are exiting the fourth wave of Covid-19, everyone is eager for this pandemic to come to an end. The reality, however, is that while we have learned more about the virus, we have more weapons and the virus is seemingly getting weaker, the war is far from over," he said.

Gqeberha Man, 93, Reunited With Stolen 21st Birthday Bicycle

Neville Vimpany received the western flyer bicycle as a birthday gift from his parents in 1950. Neighbourhood watch members caught a man pushing the bicycle and handed him to the police. The man claimed he was returning the bicycle to the owner to claim the R5,000 reward put up by Vimpany's sons. The bicycle was stolen while Vimpany was withdrawing money from a local ATM.

Vimpany's son Chris, said he was grateful to the public for helping them in the search for his father's priceless and irreplaceable bike.

The police let the suspect go and according to reports are doing further investigations.

Springboks Still No 1 In World

The Springboks are still 1st in world rankings, with New Zealand's All Blacks at Number 2.

World Top 10 Rankings, according to News24:

1. South Africa 90.61; 2. New Zealand 88.75; 3. England 86.66; 4. France 86.36; 5. Ireland 86.00; 6. Australia 83.92; 7. Scotland 83.23; 8. Wales 82.25; 9. Argentina 80.58; 10. Japan 78.26

Pick n Pay Supermarket Does Away With Public Noticeboards

Pick n Pay is not allowing customers to use their instore notice boards due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI).

The use of the boards, which were used to post job opportunities and various services, will resume once the 'necessary processes' are implemented to ensure the protection of their customers' interpretation.