Tunisia: 5th Edition of Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition - 132 Oil Samples to Be Assessed

15 February 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One hundred and thirty-two (132) olive oil samples will be evaluated by a team of olive oil sommeliers, from February 14 to 17, 2022, within the framework of the 5th edition of the Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, said, on Tuesday, Director of Standards and Quality Control at the National Oil Office (ONH), Kamal ben Ammar.

The official stressed that this contest, organised at the initiative of the National Oil Office (ONH), is based on international standards approved by the International Olive Oil Council.

"This contest, organised since 2018, aims to improve the quality of Tunisian olive oil and promote this flagship product of the country nationwide and worldwide, the objective is to promote export and conquer new markets," he added.

Four winners will be selected and awarded at the end of this competition, said, in turn, International expert in tasting, Samia Chekik. Each winner will present one of the best extra virgin olive oils from different regions of the country. These include "fruity green intense", "fruity green medium", "fruity green light" and "fruity ripe" olive oils.

