Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum to Determine Dhlakama's Fate

SUSPENDED Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama will learn his fate by the end of this week after the Premiership football club concluded investigations into allegations levelled against him.

The former Monomotapa gaffer was frozen from work a fortnight ago after some "serious" accusations bordered on bribery were raised by anonymous callers, according to club sources.

It is against this background that the club decided to put together a team to get to the bottom of the matter while Dhlakama was placed on suspension with Takesure Chiragwi appointed to lead the team on an interim basis.

And the investigations are said to be complete with management now examining the findings before they determine the appropriate course of action by the end of this week.

Ngezi Platinum play CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday but the build-up to this match has been largely overshadowed by the state of affairs at the club.

The Ngezi Platinum management on Monday was engaged in a long meeting after which club president, Stanley Segula, underscored the need for the matter to be finalised as a matter of urgency.

"Obviously there were some allegations that were brought to our attention and it is normal when you get allegations levelled against someone, we have to give them a fair chance to respond," said Segula.

"As expected we instituted some investigations, a team was put together to do the inquiry and since the allegations are serious, we then decided to give them ample time to come up with a report.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The report has now been submitted to us and it is now being reviewed by the club management and depending on what the review process will come up with, we will then decide the way forward.

"It's quite an urgent matter which we need to conclude expeditiously so that the team can focus on preparing for the league games coming up.

"This is destructive we know but obviously we are giving it the attention that it deserves.

"It is difficult to tell the day we will finalise and come up with a position but we believe the process will be complete by this week, we need a conclusion at the earliest possible time so that we can allow the team to really settle and focus."

What could be more interesting in the whole saga are reports that the allegations are said to have been forwarded by anonymous callers who hid their phone numbers while contacting different members of the management.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are one of the most professionally-run clubs in the country and it was prudent for them to institute an investigation which is consistent with their set-up.

Before his suspension, Dhlakama had put together a strong looking team which will be fighting for the honours this season.

Last Jesi, Tapiwa Sibanda, Carlos Mavhurume, Takunda Benhura and Delic Murimba have joined the ambitious outfit which already has some of the best players on land including Denver Mukamba, Qadr Amini, Wellington Taderera, Marvellous Mukumba and Polite Moyo.