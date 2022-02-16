Zimbabwe: Dembare Race Against Time to Register Foreign Players

DYNAMOS have between today and Friday to complete the necessary paperwork for their foreign trio to feature in a tricky Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match against FC Platinum at Mandava on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys, boosted by a transfer chest of US$60 000, courtesy of principal financial backers, Sakunda Holdings, have been active in the market during the current player movement window.

They have brought in four experienced players, including highly-regarded midfielder Keith Murera, Ralph Kawondera, Brendon Mpofu and Evans Katema.

In their clear bid to reclaim the lost glory days, DeMbare have also signed three foreign players from Ghana and Nigeria.

Ghanaians Emmanuel Paga and Martin Ofori have impressive resumes while Nigeria's Alex Orotomal is being touted as the next best thing to happen at the Harare giants but the trio may miss the match against FC Platinum at the weekend.

The Dynamos executive is running around to see to it that the West Africans obtain the work permits that will allow them to be registered with the PSL.

Team manager, Richard Chihoro, yesterday told The Herald that the club's chances of having the prized assets on Saturday look very much 50-50.

"I can rate the chances as 50-50. As a club, we would like to have all our players available for selection when we face FC Platinum at the weekend," said Chihoro.

"The match is a crucial one, given we are coming from a long break and we obviously like to have every member of the squad to be there for selection. But, as you know, paperwork should be in order.

"So for the three foreigners we have in the team, Orotomal (Alex), Paga (Emmanuel) and Ofori (Martin), we are running up and down to try and secure the requisite paperwork for them to be registered with the PSL.

"It's a process but we are very much confident they will be available when we face FC Platinum on Saturday."

The Glamour Boys are facing a litmus test in the coming two weeks with the match against the reigning champions FC Platinum on Saturday followed by equally tough tasks against Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn.

That all the three teams they will face have already played one league match each this year could be a factor as well but coach Tonderai Ndiraya is not having any sleepless nights.

"Either way, as Dynamos, we were always going to play FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs this season, it's only that they are coming in succession which I don't think is a big issue," said Ndiraya.

"Look, this is football and those three clubs are part of the league and playing against each of them is what makes the marathon complete.

"Football is a game of pressure and three fixtures are no exception. FC Platinum are a very good side, in every respect. They have dominated the league in the past three seasons and they have already won the Chibuku Super Cup.

That shows their pedigree.

"Bulawayo Chiefs have done so well this season and they have since added some of the best players in the league to their roster and that tells a story of a team which is serious about the game.

"Chicken Inn have always been a strong team since their promotion into the league and you have to be stronger if you are to beat them. But as Dynamos, we are prepared for these games, just like all the other matches lined up (for us).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The fixture says we will play these three teams consecutively and we have to. We are prepared and for this week, we are very much focused on the match against FC Platinum."

The Zvishavane team are still smarting from their 0-2 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday in a rescheduled PSL match.

Ndiraya's team will be buoyed by the commitment of Warriors right-back Godknows Murwira, who signed a new two-year contract yesterday.

Murwira, who was part of the Warriors squad which did duty at the recent African Cup of Nations played in Cameroon, has been reluctant to commit his future with the Glamour Boys.

His formal flirtation with Dynamos ended in December last year following the expiry of his 18-month loan from FC Platinum.

But he inked a fresh deal yesterday and he will be available for the match on Saturday.,