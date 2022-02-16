Zimbabwe: Sungura Fans Rescue Legend's Son

A group of sungura music fans recently pooled their financial resources and bought a wheelchair, uniforms and textbooks for Samson Ngolowera, son to the late founding member of Pengaudzoke, Laison Ngolowera.

The group, calling itself Gamba Remimhanzi after a popular programme on National FM that goes by the same name, was alerted to the plight of Samson, who is living with a disability, by the programme's presenter, Rabson Umari.

The programme traces the history of late sungura musicians through interviews with those who worked with them and those who knew them. Laison Ngolowera was also a sungura musician in his own right apart from having worked with Pengaudzoke.

It was a day worth celebrating when the group visited the house of Marufu Ngolowera, twin brother to Laison, who is staying with Samson in Epworth.

Marufu thanked Gamba Remimhanzi for having remembered Samson and especially making sure that he could go to school on his own using the wheelchair.

"We would carry him to school on a daily basis before the intervention of this group," he said. More than 50 people managed to attend the event, including the area's councillor, who was the guest of honour.

Neighbours also added colour to the event with their presence. Laison played bass for Pengaudzoke on hits such as "Kwatakabva Nenhamo", "Muchandipei", "Pengaudzoke Zvekare" and "Seiko Kuonda".

After separation with Pengaudzoke, he formed his own band together with Marufu and Rose Changi. After Laison's death, Marufu took over responsibilities for Samson, but was finding it difficult to provide for all his needs, let alone a wheelchair.

Samson is talented in singing, but is still being mentored by Marufu, who released his latest single "Tsiga Hana" through the help of Gamba Remimhanzi and Aula Pilo of the Pilo Stars Band.

With much support, Marufu can use his musical talent to cater for Samson's disability.

Gamba Remimhanzi sales and marketing manager, Regison Thukuta, said they would continue to help musicians and their families, according to their abilities.

He said they formed the group after being enticed by the popular programme on radio.

"The group was formed after realising that there is need for documenting the Zimbabwean musical journey," he said. "The legends' stories and experiences will help others to rectify mistakes and problems faced by these heroes and heroines in the music industry.

"The programme provides useful historical lessons for the local music industry."

Thukuta said they welcome more members for the group to continue to grow, with a vision of establishing a recording and music marketing company to promote upcoming musicians. "We want to help our members with a stepping stone to their musical careers," he said. "If we have any group, organization or individual who can partner us or have found common cause to sponsor, it means that a lot of people will benefit, therefore, making Zimbabwe a better country."

One can join the group by simply listening to the programme Gamba Remimhanzi on National FM every Monday evening, and then being added to its Whatsapp groups.

Some of the musicians to have benefited from Gamba Remimhanzi in their times of need included Shepherd Chinyani, Taruvinga Manjokota, the late Zex Manatsa and the late Tedious Matsito.