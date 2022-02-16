Zimbabwe: Fulton Content With Triathlon Team's Performance

NATIONAL triathlon coach, Pamela Fulton, says participation at the South African Youth Championships and Junior Africa Cup events in Maselspoort was good for exposure and experience.

Zimbabwe had nine athletes for the youth championships and five in the Junior Africa Cup over the weekend.

For the youth championships, Anje van As and Chloe Steenkamp got podium finishes in their respective age-groups.

Van As got a gold medal in the Girls 14 to 15 age-group when she came first, defending her title, having won the same age-group last year.

It was also a good day for Steenkamp, who was competing for the first time at the South African Championships, when she came third to claim a bronze medal in the Girls 12 to 13 years category.

Although the rest of the team could not make the top three, Fulton said it was good for the young athletes to compete in a different environment.

"A great experience for our young team, being able to travel and race away from home in a different environment," said Fulton.

The event was also a platform to qualify for the African Championships to take place later in the year and a few athletes secured their place at the continental event.

However, the names of those that qualified will be released on a later date.

"From this event, a few athletes did attain the required African Championships qualification criteria but the selectors will announce the team at a later date," Fulton said.

Van As took the lead from the onset, exiting the water in first place followed by Tayleigh Taylor.

She continued to lead the race right until the end to finish first after a sprint finish with Lome Gouws from South Africa.

Most of the Under-13 and Under-15 were competing in the championships for the first time.

Taylor finished sixth and Nichole Madya was ninth.

In the boys Under-15, Rohnan Nicholson was the first Zimbabwean to cross the finish line and he came eighth. Callum Smith was placed on position 10.

Those that failed to qualify have another chance to try and qualify when they compete in the Troutbeck event, in Nyanga, in April.

For the juniors, the Africa Cup event gave them a platform to compete with some of the athletes they will face in the South African Championships next month.

The youth and juniors events were previously held at the same time, but this year they were separated with the youth event coming first.

Duwan Botha was the first Zimbabwean male to cross the finish line in 12th position with Mandlenkosi Mthethwa in 14th place.

In the women's section, Jessica Fuller came fifth and Emma Lidsba was seventh.

The juniors also have the South African Championships coming next month.