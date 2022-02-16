Tunisia: World Bank to Provide U.S.$400 Million Financing to Support Tunisia's Social Reforms

15 February 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The World Bank (WB) will provide $400 million (about 1152.5 million dinars) to support Tunisia's social reforms, said World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Ferid Belhaj on Tuesday.

Other financing will follow to support SMEs, acquire vaccines and provide the necessary health support for the country, he added at a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Belhaj, who is leading a high-level delegation of the WB, also expressed the Bank's readiness to mobilise all the funding needed by Tunisia to implement economic reforms, which will have a social impact.

For her part, the PM welcomed the World Bank's confidence in Tunisian institutions and its willingness to finance the reforms initiated by the government, particularly those with a social aspect aiming to support vulnerable groups.

The meeting also discussed the delicate economic situation in Tunisia and the repercussions of the pandemic on the national economy. Light was shed on the need to implement ambitious economic recovery programmes and initiate the necessary and urgent reforms.

