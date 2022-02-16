Ethiopia: On the Lifting of the State of Emergency in Ethiopia

The United States welcomes the lifting of the state of emergency in Ethiopia. This is another important step by the Government of Ethiopia to pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. We urge that this move be immediately followed by the release of all individuals arrested or detained without charge under the state of emergency. The end of these detentions will facilitate an inclusive and productive national dialogue. The United States continues to engage with all parties to advance an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, transparent investigations into all human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.