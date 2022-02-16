Zambia: Mumba Is Civil Service Commission Chair

16 February 2022
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By James Kunda

President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn-in Peter Mumba as Civil Service Commission chairperson.

The president said Mr Mumba brings a wealth of experience including many years of impeccable service as permanent secretary at the ministries of Home Affairs, Energy as well as Tourism and Arts.

"We advised Mr Mumba to use the practical experience he earned in his exemplary tour of duty as a senior civil servant to uplift the standards and ethics of the civil service so that our nation is steered in the right direction," President Hichilema said.

This is according to a post on the president's Facebook page yesterday.

President Hichilema said he urged Mr Mumba to apply equality and fairness while ensuring that highest levels of discipline were upheld in the civil service.

