Zimbabwe: Chamisa 'In the Dark' Over Khupe's Reunion

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa Wednesday professed ignorance over prospects of his former ally, Thokozani Khupe's alleged desire to join the newly formed party.

Images of Khupe and her former MDC-T Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe and CCC's Vice President, Professor Welshman Ncube were circulating on social media Tuesday night with many rushing to assume that Chamisa and the erstwhile Khupe were poised for a reunion.

However, Chamisa, after being asked by one of his followers to explain the picture, said he is unaware of the proposed comeback by Khupe.

"I'm yet to be briefed!" Chamisa said before being further asked to be clear to which he replied "FOCUS! We are building the new!"

Khupe and Chamisa broke ranks at the height of internal squabbles within the MDC-Alliance party which later broke down and saw the latter losing his presidency while the former joined forces with the now President of the alliance, Douglas Mwonzora.

However, last month, Khupe announced that she was breaking away from the MDC Alliance after Mwonzora announced that he was its leader and she declared herself the MDC-T leader.

Khupe spokesperson, Ntando Ndlovu hinted at her joining Chamisa when he noted that it was high time opposition political parties spoke with one voice in demanding electoral reforms.

The Khupe led faction went as far as decampaigning Mwonzora and Zanu-PF under the theme #Beatthe Pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu PF.

"We deliberately did not field candidates in the upcoming by-elections because we took a principled position not to split the opposition votes.

"We are currently running a campaign which we launched a week ago under the theme #Beat the pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu PF.

"The president of the party, Khupe will soon make an announcement on who we are urging MDC-T supporters to vote for in the by-elections because the party is conscious that a complete boycott of the polls will give advantage to Zanu PF," Ndlovu said.

Political analyst and constitutional lawyer, Alex Magaisa challenged the CCC leadership to be in the open when they make moves to ensure there is public confidence in all processes.

"The bond of trust between political elites in the cockpit and the passengers is very important. It is fragile and must be handled with care. People don't want to be taken for granted or to have their emotions on a merry-go-round. Explain your movements.

"Sometimes those in the cockpit must make tough decisions as they steer the plane. But communication with the passengers remains important, lest there's uncertainty, confusion and panic. Lack of communication or half messages lead to speculation which is equally unhelpful," he said.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister, Walter Mzembi weighed in on the Khupe-Chamisa reunion saying the CCC party needs Khupe in the Matabeleland region as she is a force to reckon.

"Who needs the other here in Matabeleland, Welsh or Mme Khupe? Bhebhe is the broker closer infect to Khupe and a grassroots mobilizer. @CCCZimbabwe without this convergence will be walloped by Zanu PF in the Region. Like her or hate her Khupe is a bulldozer!" Mzembi posted on his Twitter.