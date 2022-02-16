Nigeria: Bad Fuel - Buhari Didn't Order Query of Nmdpra Head - Presidency Source

CONTRARY to story making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that a query be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country, an authoritative source in the Presidency yesterday said there was no such order from the President.

Recall that a national newspaper, had in its report credited to an unnamed source, alleged that an angry President Buhari, who doubles as Minister of Petroleum, directed the Minister of State, Mr Timipre Sylva, to issue a query to Mr Farouk Ahmed, the NMDPRA boss.

However a competent Presidency source, who reacted to the report told State House correspondents that it was time to set the records straight.

The source that spoke on the condition of anonymity said, "There was no directive to issue a query. What Mr President is interested in is for all the stakeholders to team up, and resolve the issue that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, who queue hours on end to get petrol. The President is aware that the Minister of State, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, the NMDPRA Head, and everyone involved, are working together to resolve the issues, at the shortest possible time."

The Presidency source further said that what was uppermost in the mind of the President was the restoration of smooth supply of quality petrol to Nigerians, "and not recriminations or blame game.

"Forget the story of any query being issued. It is not correct. Yes, Mr President is unhappy with what happened, but he didn't direct that a query be issued. The story is not correct."