Nigeria: Bad Fuel - Buhari Didn't Order Query of Nmdpra Head - Presidency Source

16 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CONTRARY to story making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that a query be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country, an authoritative source in the Presidency yesterday said there was no such order from the President.

Recall that a national newspaper, had in its report credited to an unnamed source, alleged that an angry President Buhari, who doubles as Minister of Petroleum, directed the Minister of State, Mr Timipre Sylva, to issue a query to Mr Farouk Ahmed, the NMDPRA boss.

However a competent Presidency source, who reacted to the report told State House correspondents that it was time to set the records straight.

The source that spoke on the condition of anonymity said, "There was no directive to issue a query. What Mr President is interested in is for all the stakeholders to team up, and resolve the issue that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, who queue hours on end to get petrol. The President is aware that the Minister of State, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, the NMDPRA Head, and everyone involved, are working together to resolve the issues, at the shortest possible time."

The Presidency source further said that what was uppermost in the mind of the President was the restoration of smooth supply of quality petrol to Nigerians, "and not recriminations or blame game.

"Forget the story of any query being issued. It is not correct. Yes, Mr President is unhappy with what happened, but he didn't direct that a query be issued. The story is not correct."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X