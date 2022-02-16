Nigeria: PDP Will Remain in Opposition If... - Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, warned yesterday that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would remain in opposition in 2023 if it failed to resolve its issues, particularly acrimony, arising from the allocation of power.

Lamido, who noted that there must be a party first before the debate over zoning, added that if PDP loses power in 2023, the country might likely fold up."He stated this at a meeting between the National Working Committee, NWC, and the former PDP governors at the party secretariat in Abuja.

He, however, called on incumbent governors to work together with former governors to strengthen the party, ahead of 2023.

Recall that the party had been at crossroads over where it should zone its presidential ticket in 2023.

"In 2023, PDP is being looked upon as to which way Nigeria. If we don't get things right in 2023, Nigeria will be in a problem. A developed party is the only way in which government is formed, a party that is not properly organized, directed cannot form a good government. That is why you see the All Progressives Congress, APC, is not organized.

"Also to minimize acrimonious discussion in terms of power allocation, we need the party first before the power, if the party is not properly organized, power will elude us. In 2023, if we lose power, Nigeria may likely come to an end."

Lamido, who chided APC for being unorganized, stressed that a good party platform that is organized and committed to Nigeria would produce a very good government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "A party which is in disarray, unorganized will spell doom for Nigeria like we are going through now with the APC."

While he assured the PDP leadership of the support of former governors, Lamido said: "The journey towards 2023 will be very difficult, it will task your capacity, task your patience and political dexterity, but I know you have what it takes."

On his part, PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who expressed delight over the former governors' solidarity visit, said the outcome of the recent council elections in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, showed that Nigerians want PDP back in power.

He said: "It is very clear that Nigerians are receiving our message. It is very clear that Nigerians want us back to power. And that is why in the FCT, they voted us massively back to power.

"I am happy to say they're many of you whom we had put to work on this election you did your best and you helped to make us achieve this victory. You worked hand-in-hand with the serving governors with other members of the party, which is an indication that if we work together as we did in FCT, we will achieve results, we will achieve victory.

"Therefore, I am appealing to all members of the party to be on the same page. That is, to work together, we came in by consensus and we're determined to build consensus for the party.

"So all governors, all former governors, all former ministers and former elected officers of the party, as long as you remain, members of this party, we intend to bring all of you together to work as one happy family. I intend, with my colleagues in NWC, to invite you to a joint meeting between the current serving governors and all former governors, so that we have a serious discussion on the best way of moving this party forward."