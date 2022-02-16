Namibia/South Africa: PSL Club Offloads Kambindu

South African Premiership debutants Sekhukhune have released Elmo Kambindu (28) a month after signing the Namibian international.

The bustling forward has been released without kicking a ball in an official match for the team after failing to impress head coach MacDonald Makhubedu and his technical team in training, according to Soccer Laduma.

He was recruited on a one-year deal in January as part of some major changes made to the Babina Noko squad.

"The boy from Namibia, Elmo Kambindu, who was expected to play for Sekhukhune United, has been stopped from training with the team. He is leaving the club as coaches felt he wasn't different to what they already had in the team," a source said.

A regular for the Brave Warriors, Kambindu last played for Mozambican outfit Costa do Sol on a short-term contract.