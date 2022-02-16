Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Leads Trade Delegation to Angola

Deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is on a week-long mission to Angola to cement trade and investment links.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said they will explore potential business and investment opportunities, create networks, and address barriers affecting trade, while also empowering local business people from both countries, to enable them to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of both economies so that sustainable development can be realized.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's delegation includes both government officials and private sector representatives.

"The delegation I am leading is seeking trade and investment opportunities in both our countries. I am fully convinced that through our political, economic and cultural ties we shall record some notable achievements in that regard," she said.

The visit to Angola is taking place against the backdrop of the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

"Our two nations must explore all the possibilities of deriving tangible benefits from the entry into force of the SADC Protocol on Trade (SPT) and the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which provides for a myriad of opportunities in terms of trade and investment," she said.

Namibia and Angola ratified an Agreement on Reciprocal Protection and Promotion of Investments in 2005, which seeks to protect investments and create favorable conditions for businesses in both countries.