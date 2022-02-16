Namibia: Peace Needed Between Russia, Ukraine - Namibia

Namibia has called for peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine amid growing tensions and warmongering.

Russia's massive troop deployment near Ukraine's border has raised the geopolitical temperature, with the United States warning of "severe consequences" if Moscow carries out any military action in Ukraine.

The tensions have led to Ukraine-based Namibian students begging their government to step in and expatriate them.

The minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying that Namibia's position is guided by Article 96 of the Namibian Constitution which encourages the settlement of international disputes through peaceful means.

"Namibia's embassy in Moscow, which is also accredited to Ukraine, is collaborating with the embassy of South Africa in Ukraine and other SADC missions in Russia, accredited to Ukraine. The South African ambassador assured his Namibian counterpart that the situation in Kiev remains calm and that South Africa has no plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine yet," she explained.

The minister said the students were informed that the mission would assist with consular arrangements should anyone wish to return home.

"The embassy is in close contact with the Namibian students studying in Ukraine. During the last virtual meeting between Clemens Kashuupulwa, ambassador of Namibia accredited to Russia and Ukraine and the leadership of the students in Ukraine, which took place on 14 February 2022, the students were informed that the mission would assist with consular arrangements should a student wish to return home," she said.