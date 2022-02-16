Namibia: MP Misses Parliamentary Meeting to Welcome Newborn Baby

16 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Christian Democratic Voice member of parliament Gotthard Kandume on Wednesday morning excused himself from attending a parliamentary committee meeting because his wife gave birth last night.

National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu on Monday invited members of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and security to a meeting at 09h00 on Wednesday.

This was to allow the legislators to consider two reports on visits to development projects of the ministries of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and Defence and Veterans Affairs for tabling in the National Assembly.

In a message he sent to a WhatsApp group of the parliamentary standing committee, Kandume wrote: "Morning, my apologies, I got a new baby girl. Hon. Kandume".

Contacted for comment, Kandume said the baby was born on Tuesday night at Okahandja hospital.

"Should I now leave my family and go to work? I know what I am doing. I campaigned alone until I got where I am today. I am not their child and I know my constitutional rights. They must leave me alone," Kandume charged, adding that in terms of the Namibian Constitution, he is entitled to take a paternity leave.

Kandume has been accused of being a silent parliamentarian, who has never contributed to any parliamentary debate.

