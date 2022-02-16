Namibia: Disability Doesn't Mean Inability

Simson Paulus' wheelchair does not hold him back from living a full life, especially doing what he loves... coaching football.

"I chose to be a sports coach because I love sports as it keeps me and everyone else away from many bad activities such as alcohol and drug abuse, and all the bad things that one can think of," he told Youth Corner.

Paulus (26), who graduated last year from Unam's media studies programme, said coaching is basically leading and giving instructions, but what is important is to understand what one is doing and want to achieve.

"I learned a lot from the coaching courses I have attended, which makes everything easy for me. During training sessions, I choose someone with almost the same understanding of football like me who can demonstrate to the players."

Paulus now holds a Fifa introductory coaching course qualification, but has been coaching football since his high school days. He currently coaches a women's football team in the Omusati region called Young Braves Ladies, which he established last year.

That same year, the team won the NFA women's bounce-back football tournament, and also produced a player who was called up for the national under-17 team.

He likewise coached the Unam Braves FC during his varsity years, the Unam Bokkies FC which played in the Namibian women's super league, as well as a men's team called Young Braves FC in the Omusati second division.

Paulus, who is also involved in the Omusati regional netball structures, noted that he has not faced any challenges yet when it comes to coaching, because it is something he loves doing.

He has been using a wheelchair since he was 10 years old, and says it feels "normal".

"It's because of people around me who treat me like a normal person. My friends and relatives help me live the free kind of life I'm living today."

Paulus extended some advice to his fellow youth with disabilities, saying "disability doesn't mean inability. Get out there and do what you love, do what you are capable of doing, live your life to the fullest".

He further urged them to stay away from negative people and to mingle with positive people, adding that there are many opportunities out there, "so go out and grab something to do".

Paulus is based in Outapi, and can be reached on Facebook under Simson Tuhafeni Arsenal Paulus.