Namibia: Sanlam Announces Bag-to-School Winners

Sanlam last week handed over 50 bags full of school supplies to winners of its annual Sanlam Bag-to-School competition.

The competition is aimed at supporting school-going learners with the much-needed school bag and stationery, often unaffordable to most.

The competition which ran from early December until mid-January, asked participants to send an SMS with the word 'Bag' to the Sanlam SMS line, and thereafter 50 randomly-selected winners walked away with a bag full of stationery.

Speaking at the handover event last week Sanlam executive, Hilaria Graig said Sanlam aims to play its part in various education areas of the Namibian child.

Graig explained that Sanlam's corporate social responsibility programme has a strong focus on education, with the aim to augment government's efforts in educating all Namibians.

Another initiative undertaken annually by the company, is the Sanlam internship programme which offers students an opportunity to experience first-hand the working environment to support their school theoretical grounding. Over 60 students have received this support in the 10 years that the programme has been running.

"With over 2 000 people from all across the country participating in the Bag-to-School competition, this demonstrates the great need and importance of competitions such as these," she said.

The next Sanlam Bag-to-School competition will be announced in early December 2022.