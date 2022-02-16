Namibia: Don't Fight Contractors - Mutorwa

Works and transport minister John Mutorwa has cautioned communities and leaders alike not to adopt hostile mannerisms towards roads contractors, saying such standoffs have the potential to delay the progress of government projects.

Mutorwa was speaking during a briefing with the Ohangwena Regional Council's management at the official site handover of the light rehabilitation of the Onhuno-Eenhana road project at Onhuno last week.

"Whatever you do, do not fight the contractor, as this is just an employee contracted by an employer to carry out the work or provide the services. Rather approach the employer and raise your concerns," said the minister, who was on a two-day official visit to the region with a delegation from his ministry as well as the Roads Authority (RA).

He noted that there have been many incidents where communities as well as traditional and political leaders have been fighting contractors, especially involving material such as water and sand.

Mutorwa said this has resulted in unnecessary delays, and advised aggrieved parties to report all issues to the line ministry, RA or to the respective regional councillors.

The minister also blamed a lack of proper supervision and inspection for the delay of some government projects.

"When the project is given, both sides sign the contract document, but during the course of the implementation, the two form a good relationship, thereby finding reasons why an extension for the delay must be given. At the end of the day, it will result in what people will call corrupted relationships," he stressed.

There must thus be legitimate and convincing reasons why an extension should be granted as sometimes the reasons given are not acceptable, while the blame for failure only goes to the government.

"If somebody for some reason is not able to finish the work, go to the same document or contract; there is a provision for the termination of a contract. Terminate it, and look for someone else who is capable to continue the work so that the community gets the service," he advised.

Meanwhile, regional councillors present at the briefing blamed the lack of coordination between the region and national committees for the delay in finishing government projects on time.

Councillors complained that they at times fail to get feedback from the national committees when it comes to priority projects submitted to the RA.

This, they said, has led to the re-priotisation of some roads, which then creates an impression that the regional priority plans are changed at the national level.

To this, Mutorwa said the ministry has already drafted a law that will allow each region to be represented in the national committee so that the representatives will be able to motivate their plans and be part of the decision-making.

Phase one of the rehabilitation of the section of the Onhuno-Eenhana road, which covers a distance of 6.8km, will cost a total of N$22 million.

It is expected to be completed by April this year.