Namibia: Police Arrest Man for Killing Buffalo With a Spear

Rundu — A 54-year-old man was nabbed for hunting a buffalo bull in the Zambezi region's part of the Bwabwata National Park last week.

The suspect is alleged to have done the illegal activities in the park on Wednesday at around14h00. He is said to have gone to the park, set up snares, trapped one buffalo bull and thereafter killed it with a spear.

"The matter was reported by a game guard to the ministry of environment officials at Susuwe station who attended to the scene with members of the anti-poaching unit and they successfully arrested the 54-year-old culprit and recovered the buffalo carcass," said the police report.

The suspect who is now due for court was charged with hunting of huntable game without a permit C/Sec 30(1) (a) r/w Sec 30(1) (c) of the Nature Conservation Ord 4/1975 as amended, another charge was, capture of game or any other wild animal by means of a snare C/Sec 40(1) (a) (ii) of the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4/1975 as amended and Hunting in a game park Sec 20(1) r/w Sec 20(2) of the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4/1975 as amended.