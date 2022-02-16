Nigeria: Campaign of Calumny Won't Stop Atiku - Support Group

The campaign of calumny against former Vice President Atiku Abubalar, will not stop him from becoming the next president in 2023.

Director, Support Groups, Atiku Support Organisation, Akinze Moze, at a press briefing in Abuja, described the former vice president as a youth and someone who will represent and protect the interest of the youths.

They called on him to present himself for the presidency in 2023.

He condemned what he described as sponsored attempts to malign the former number two man in the country.

He said, "Nigeria in its present state requires a leader with two fundamental characteristics; the experience to untangle our socio-economic and political quagmire, and the determination to chart a sustainable future for our beloved country.

"We clamour for an Atiku presidency in 2023 because no politician in Nigeria's history has invested in preparing himself for the office of the president of Nigeria, as much as Atiku has.

"We need a leader that identifies with the youths, we need someone ready to lay an impregnable path for the younger generation to take charge and this cannot happen by magic. As Vice President, Atiku began the process of recruiting great young minds to the political space. Some of the most successful public servants we hear of today were brought in their youth by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We need him to come and complete the work he started. His transitional presidency will serve that purpose.

"This is a man who has guaranteed 40% of his cabinet appointments to the youths , including the physically challenged if given the opportunity, a detrabilised Nigerian, a man whom we refer to as WAZOBIA having family roots in all parts and segments of Nigeria which connotes unity in diversity.

"We note with dismay the many sponsored attempts at maligning our principal and we know the actors behind it, both within the PDP and beyond. Our message is simple; we remain unshaken in our resolve, and they will all be put to shame eventually."