Rwanda: Bienvenue Niyonsaba Extends Stay at Patriots Until 2024

Small forward Bienvenue Niyonsaba has committed his future to Patriots until 2024 after signing a two-year contract extension on Monday, February 14.

The 25-year-old agreed to stay at the club which he joined in July last year on a six-month deal.

"I cannot wait to be back on the court and help my team advance to the next level. The most important aspect for me is that I have people who support me and are there for me," said Niyonsaba

In 2014, Niyonsaba made his league debut with then newcomers Gisenyi basketball club (GBC) where they finished in seventh position.

The following year, he signed for another newly formed team IPRC-South as the Huye-based side were on a recruitment spree to join the top tier league.

After the 2016/17 season, in which IPRC-South dropped back to a mid-table side, and ended with no new trophy in the club's cabinet, Niyonsaba was signed by then regionally dominant giants APR.

During his debut season with the army side, Niyonsaba enjoyed his 'best ever' season after he helped the team finish third in the league, only behind playoff finalists Patriots and Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

He was part of the Patriots team that finished the 2021 season as league runners-up after losing the finals to champions REG.