Namibia: Gladiators Lay Ambush for Copper Queens... in Mega Awcon Clash

If the Brave Gladiators are to beat the Copper Queens of Zambia in today's 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier, Namibian captain Emma Naris said they should ensure that they take their chances in front of the goal and safeguard against committing unwarranted errors.

Speaking during yesterday's training session at the Gladiators' base in Lusaka, Naris said they are well aware of the dangers their opponents pose and how strong they are tactically, but maintained that they will be ready to tame the Copper Queens when they take to the field.

The clash will be the first leg of their Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers and will be played at the Nkholoma Stadium in Lusaka. The reverse leg of the qualifiers will take place on 22 February in South Africa.

"We want those three points as much as our opponents also want them, so it is going to be a fight. We are coming for them. And not just myself, but my teammates are ready for this very tough encounter and I think we all understand the assignment at hand very well. We have been preparing very well and we have all shown the eagerness to win the match," she added.

Meanwhile, coach Woody Jacobs echoed Naris' sentiments, saying their ultimate objective is to secure a win in today's encounter, and make things easy for themselves ahead of the second leg.

"We will be heading into this match as underdogs against a very strong Zambian side, but we are not scared. We are ready for this encounter and it's not about who is stronger than who, but it is about who wants it more. We have shown that we want this more than everything," he said.

The winner over two legs will qualify for the AWCON tournament that will run from 2-23 July in Morocco. It also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.