Tanzania: Local Contractors, Architectures Urged to Observe Quality

LOCAL engineers and construction companies are required to prove their ability by producing quality and standard work should they need to continue winning government projects.

Zanzibar Second Vice-President Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said this in Pemba, where he inspected ongoing construction of various government projects.

"The government deliberately decided to give priority to local contractors to engage them in development programmes, but they should prove beyond doubt that they can do the job well," he said.

He said the eighth phase government, under President Hussein Mwinyi, has provided opportunity to local experts, therefore local companies with projects should give good results.

The ongoing projects include the construction of health facilities supported by funding from the International Monetary Fund (IFM).

The Second Vice- President said that the government has trust in local engineers, architects and other experts in the construction industry that they can undertake the development projects for schools and hospitals buildings in Unguja and Pemba.

"The government has injected enough funds into the projects which are much awaited by the people because it will end prolonged challenges of congestion in most schools and hospitals," Mr Abdulla said.

He commended the local contractors for a good start in implementing the projects.

He appealed to leaders and people at all levels, beginning from the grassroots where projects are being implemented to provide maximum cooperation to contractors undertaking the assignments that aim to improve education by increasing the number of classrooms, and efficiency and services delivery at health centres.