Zimbabwe: Yohane Shot Dead in SA

16 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwean football was last night plunged into mourning after it was confirmed that former Warriors and CAPS United left wingback Charles Yohane was shot dead in South Africa by carjackers at the weekend. He was 48 years old.

He was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON and last coached the Bidvest Wits developmental side before the club was sold. Yohane was found dead in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, after he was hijacked at the weekend.

According to reports from South Africa, he was now a taxi driver.

A family member confirmed that they received news about the death and were now travelling to South Africa to make burial arrangements.

