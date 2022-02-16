Tanzania: AfDB Chief Pays Homage to Late Magufuli

16 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has ended his three-day official visit to Tanzania with a moving tribute to the late President John Magufuli who died in office last March.

Adesina travelled to Chato district, Geita region, to pay homage to the late president, who he described as "a dear friend, brother and partner."

The bank chief was received in Chato by family members of the late president, led by the late Magufuli's brother, Mr Goldian Magufuli.

Laying a wreath at the late president's grave, Dr Adesina reminisced about how they shared a common love and passion for the accelerated development of Africa.

Dr Adesina wrote in the condolence book: 'I miss our engaging discussions about Africa. I miss our discussions on your vision for Tanzania. In a very short time, you transformed Tanzania. You were bold. You were determined. I thank God for your life. I thank God for your outstanding service to Tanzania; for all you did to improve the lives of your people, who you loved very dearly'.

