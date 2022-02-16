Nigeria: Supreme Court Allows Obasanjo's Firm to Regularise Appeal Against Abacha Family

16 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kunle Olasanmi

Supreme Court has granted a request by a firm owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibad Limited, for time to regularise its two appeals.

A five-member panel, led by Justice Centus Nweze, granted the request for adjournment sought by Ibad's lawyer, Ademola Abimbola, on realising that his notices of appeal in appeals marked: SC/261/2017 and SC/262/2017 filed since 2017 were defective.

Lawyers to the three respondents in both appeals, Reuben Atabo (SAN), for Consolidated Resources Nigeria Limited and U. J Obialo, for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), second and third defendants.

The apex court adjourned the appeal to February 6, 2024 for hearing.

Both appeals are against the December 9, 2016 judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which affirmed an earlier judgement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in which Consolidated Resources, owned by the late General Sani Abacha, was declared the beneficial owner of a dispute parcel of land in the highbrow Maitama, Abuja.

