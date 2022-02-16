Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Meet to Fine Tune Tourism Strategic Plan

16 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Stakeholders in the tourism sector are gathered in Kariba to fine tune and validate inputs into a regional development and strategic plan.

The plan seeks to restore the tourism destination to its former glory after years of decline.

ZTA executive director Mr Reason Machigere said Kariba had diverse products to compete with Victoria Falls and the Eastern Highlands.

"Kariba as a destination was a hive of activities in the 90s but over time the fortunes have been waning," said Mr Machigere.

"Kariba can play in the league of Vic Falls and the Eastern Highlands with a diverse product base albeit with some work on the infrastructure."

The validation workshop is a culmination of several meetings that started in 2019 as stakeholders including Government pushed for the revival in Kariba.

Revival committee chairperson Mr Quinten De Lange said the strategy would be anchored on the seven secrets of Kariba.

"Our key focus is repositioning Kariba as a tourism destination, diversify its products as one of the strategies and also increase arrivals and investment," said Mr De Lange.

Revival Committee member Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said there was need to improve accessibility to the destination and there was need to lobby for special economic zone status for Kariba.

With air transport being one of the major enablers of tourism, stakeholders said there was need for a new airport.

However, Kariba Airport manager Mr Shupikayi Maramwidze said relocation of the airport was part of long term plans.

"As of now, the most realistic thing is to refurbish the current airport and bring it to the best standards possible before thinking of constructing a new one," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X