Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Meet to Fine Tune Tourism Strategic Plan

Stakeholders in the tourism sector are gathered in Kariba to fine tune and validate inputs into a regional development and strategic plan.

The plan seeks to restore the tourism destination to its former glory after years of decline.

ZTA executive director Mr Reason Machigere said Kariba had diverse products to compete with Victoria Falls and the Eastern Highlands.

"Kariba as a destination was a hive of activities in the 90s but over time the fortunes have been waning," said Mr Machigere.

"Kariba can play in the league of Vic Falls and the Eastern Highlands with a diverse product base albeit with some work on the infrastructure."

The validation workshop is a culmination of several meetings that started in 2019 as stakeholders including Government pushed for the revival in Kariba.

Revival committee chairperson Mr Quinten De Lange said the strategy would be anchored on the seven secrets of Kariba.

"Our key focus is repositioning Kariba as a tourism destination, diversify its products as one of the strategies and also increase arrivals and investment," said Mr De Lange.

Revival Committee member Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said there was need to improve accessibility to the destination and there was need to lobby for special economic zone status for Kariba.

With air transport being one of the major enablers of tourism, stakeholders said there was need for a new airport.

However, Kariba Airport manager Mr Shupikayi Maramwidze said relocation of the airport was part of long term plans.

"As of now, the most realistic thing is to refurbish the current airport and bring it to the best standards possible before thinking of constructing a new one," he said.