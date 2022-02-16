Zimbabwe: Russian Investors Keen to Explore Zimbabwe Opportunities

Russian investors are keen to exploit business opportunities in Zimbabwe, President Vladimir Putin's Government has said.

This was revealed by Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mr Alexey Gruzdev after touring Zimbabwe's pavilion at the Expo Dubai 2020 yesterday.

The opportunities have been created by the country's economic transformation agenda aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income society by 2030.

"We have quite solid bilateral and economic trade relations, we have established a special commission for economic issues," said Deputy Minister Gruzdev.

"We need to diversify and explore more different sectors.

"Russian producers are keen to explore these opportunities including transport and infrastructure to ensure efficiency of the economy and also to grow the value chain in Zimbabwe."

"Russian investors travel first as tourists and come back as business people with their projects," said Deputy Minister Gruzdev.

He said his country was committed to play a part in helping Zimbabwe attain the national vision of attaining an upper-middle-income and prosperous economy.

President Mnangagwa's administration is on record that the country has various investment opportunities in mining, tourism and agriculture, ready to be exploited by investors seeking to grow their portfolios in a win-win situation.

Zimbabwe has presented a compelling investment case at the ongoing Expo, this after Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga led the country's delegation on a charm offensive in the United Arab Emirates last year.

The Russian Federation has since requested Zimbabwe's backing in its bid to host the World Expo 2030.

This Expo is a proposed world's fair to be held in 2030, and Russia hopes the expo is to be organised by them for the first time in history.

Russia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia have submitted bids to hold the event.

Recently Russia deployed a top envoy to Zimbabwe - Evgeny Primakov the head of the federal agency - who paid a courtesy call on Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Although the two countries enjoy excellent relations and have many areas of cooperation like scientific collaboration and education, the visiting envoy said the main purpose of his visit was to seek Zimbabwe's support to host the Expo.