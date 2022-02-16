Kenya: Former CS Keter Says Handshake Didn't Affect Work in Government

16 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter on Wednesday said that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga did not affect their work in the Cabinet.

Through his Twitter account, Keter said the handshake was just between the two and did not interfere with their work.

"The handshake was between the President and Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga and it never affected how we worked in the Cabinet," he stated.

This is despite numerous reshuffles and sackings witnessed during the Jubilee government's second term, mostly affecting Deputy President William Ruto allies who had a strained relationship with the President.

Keter was among those affected by the reshuffles after being moved to the Devolution docket in 2021, from the lucrative Energy docket.

Prior to his appointment by the President to take up the cabinet job, Keter resigned as Kericho Senator in 2015.

He recently resigned to focus on seeking the Kericho Governor's seat, where he will be vying on a United Democratic Alliance ticket.

"Having served in different portfolios; MP for 10 years, Senator and Cabinet Secretary since 2002 it's time to serve the people of Kericho," stated Keter.

