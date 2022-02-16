Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

16 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Abu Dhabi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.

Strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of Kenya and the UAE topped the agenda of the fruitful meeting between President Kenyatta and the Crown Prince.

Leading their respective delegations at the meeting held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders agreed on the need for Kenya and the UAE to explore the possibility of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance trade.

They also discussed measures to be undertaken to address the trade imbalance that is currently tilted in favour of the Gulf nation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X