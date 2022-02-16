Kenya: 132 Deputy County Commissioners Reshuffled in Major Changes

16 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has announced the reshuffle of 132 Deputy County Commissioners (DCC) in major changes.

The changes come ahead of major political developments and polls in the August elections.

DCC are like District Commissioners in the old and defunct constitution.

Kibicho announced the changes in a memo to Regional Commissioners dated February 11 and ordered they move immediately.

Khalif Abdulahi was moved to Nakuru West, Fred Sungu (Kiminini), Michael Yator (Changamwe), Meshak Mwangi (Eldas), Alinoor Duba (Bungoma Central), Felix Wafula (Ugunja), Daniel Mwendwa (Lamu East), Hussein Alason (Kisumu Central) and Victor Kamonde (Bomet Central).

Solomon Kiptoo was moved to Soy, Philip Koima (Endebes), John Maina (Githurai), Jeremiah Tumo (Pokot Central), JamesKoskey (Harambee House) and Reuben Kipkech to Msambweni.

The officials are key in running government affairs in the regions, counties and sub counties.

