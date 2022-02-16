Nigeria Gets Continental Approval for Fencing Academy

16 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)

With barely a week to the start of the 2022 Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship slated for Lagos, the African Fencing Confederation has approved a fencing academy for Nigeria.

The African championship which is expected to feature over 200 participants from no fewer than 10 countries will now take place at Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos between February 23 and 27.

It was initially billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Samray Fencing Academy which would become functional immediately after the African championship will help in accelerating the development of the sport in Nigeria.

According to the Confederation, the approval of the Samray Fencing academy is due to the huge potential Nigeria has to be among the leading forces in the sport in Africa.

Nigerian Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel, expressed delight at the development, declaring that the academy which is an independent state-of-the-art facility, will play a major role in grooming world-class fencers from Nigeria.

"There are various benefits attached as the academy is into partnerships with high ranking global schools across Europe, America and UAE who are keen to welcome to partner with talented Nigerian fencers," he said.

He lauded the Lagos State Sports Commission, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, for their supports towards the championship and also expressed gratitude to sponsors which include; Interswitch, Stanbic IBTC, Levene Energy, Tap Tap Send, 2Sure, GB Foods, ALP Africa, FL Studio, Starsight Energy, Samray Group, Thrive Little Explorer and For the Future of Fencing (IChF)

