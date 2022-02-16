West Africa: Ecowas Court Dismisses Govt's Application Against Serap's Suit

16 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The ECOWAS Court has dismissed the application by the Federal Government seeking to stop the judgment in the Twitter ban case.

The court said the application is frivolous and lacking in merit.

The case is now adjourned to 10 May 2022 for judgment.

The President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had filed an application asking the ECOWAS court to dismiss a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on the Twitter ban.

The Federal Government argued that the suit was no longer necessary, considering the fact that the ban on Twitter had been lifted.

But SERAP said it will file a response for the court to dismiss the application by the Nigerian government.

