Nigeria: Chairman of Gombe Sport Commission, Hamza, Quits

16 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadejiin

Gombe — Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission, Malam Hamza Adamu Soye, Tuesday tendered his resignation letter to the governor.

In the resignation letter dated 15th February 2022 addressed to the governor, a copy obtained by THISDAY, Soye said his resignation takes immediate effect.

In a phone interview with THISDAY, the former executive chairman confirmed the letter to our correspondent but did not elaborate on the reasons behind his abdication of office.

Meanwhile, more political appointees have continued to resign from the government of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe state.

Recently, two special advisers in the governor's cabinet Hajiya Dijatu Bappa and Alhaji Garba Jijji resigned from their positions.

