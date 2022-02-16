Kenya: Ruto, Wetangula Mourn Former Mt. Elgon MP Serut as a Bold Politician

16 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto is among top leaders who have joined Kenyans in eulogizing former Mt Elgon MP John Serut who passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Ruto mourned Serut as "a firm, bold and vocal politician who served the people of Mt Elgon with distinction".

The Deputy President said the former vocal politician will be honored for the rich legacy which he has left behind.

"He was a gifted debater, persistent and a fighter for equal justice. We honour the rich legacy that he leaves behind," he said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula described Serut as a "hardworking and dependable leader who bolstered the unity and development of Bungoma".

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Interim Chairman and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama asked Kenyans to remember the family in their prayers; the Almighty God may help them find comfort in this trying time.

