Kenya: President Kenyatta Condoles With the Family of CAS David Osiany

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Industrialization CAS David Osiany following the death of his father, Mzee Jared Obuola Osiany.

Osiany, 62, passed away Tuesday night at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing medication.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta eulogised the departed Osiany as a Kenyan patriot who served with distinction and excelled as a long-serving public servant.

The President said Osiany, a former Community Services Manager at Sony Sugar Company, was a progressive role model who mentored and inspired an entire generation of professionals.

"As a public servant, Osiany was highly respected for his excellent service, high integrity and resourcefulness especially during his long tenure as the Community Services Manager at Sony Sugar Company in South Nyanza," President Kenyatta recalled.

Alongside his professional exploits, the President said Osiany was an astute promoter of small, micro and medium size enterprises where he mobilised resources and offered professional expertise for budding entrepreneurs.

"We appreciate that in his retirement, Mr Osiany fully immersed himself in the small, micro and medium enterprises sector where he supported many upcoming entrepreneurs besides investing extensively in healthcare and agro-production," the President noted.

The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family of Osiany divine fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved patriach.

"To Mama Tabitha Osiany and your children, relatives and friends, I pray that God the Almighty continues to give you peace that surpasses all understanding as you come to terms with the passing away of Osiany," the President condoled