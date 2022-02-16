Tanzania: Minister - Var Installation Underway

THE government has reiterated that plans to install Video Assistant Referee (VAR) are in pipeline and to begin with, the exercise will first be implemented at five arenas hosting the league games.

The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa revealed this recently in Dar es Salaam as he elaborated on the government's commitment to upgrade ten venues in the coming budget.

"Our plan is to facelift playing venues in all 26 regions but the implementation will start in ten arenas and this will be taken into consideration in the forthcoming budget.

"Also, upon seeing that our colleagues have gone further, we are preparing to install VAR's at least in five league hosting venues and this to a large extent will help to promote efficiency in the football matches," he said.

He continued: "As the ministry, we are going to hold talks with the Ministry of Finance and Planning to see how we can achieve this.

The good thing is that the responsible minister (Mwigulu Nchemba) has already shown interest in having VAR technology in the country."

Commenting on the side of refereeing, the Minister directed the Referees Association of Tanzania (FRAT) to assess itself and make sure that the complaints rendered against poor officiating are solved amicably.

"Until now, the information I have is that the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has removed 13 referees from the refereeing roster which is a good thing, but I wonder how many of them will be removed at the end of the season.

"As such; we would like to urge FRAT to assess themselves and we have left this to TFF to make sure that issues of biased officiating are no longer entertained in the country.

"Also, we have instructed the National Sports Council (NSC) to work abreast with TFF in finding long lasting solutions to poor refereeing being complained a lot by the football community," he said.

He then observed that the trend of poor refereeing if not tackled can damage the progress of football development that is why there is an urgent need to solve it once and for all.

F u r t h e r m o r e , Mchengerwa called on TFF to conduct a refreshing seminar to the referees to remind them what they ought to do when executing their responsibilities and that the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) should partake in the seminar.