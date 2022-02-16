South Africa: 2022 May/June Examination Registration Deadline Extended

The Basic Education department has extended the deadline for the registration of the May/June 2022 examination to 21 February 2022 after some candidates experienced difficulty with the online registration.

"This examination instruction also serves to remind PEDs [Provincial Education Departments] and their district offices of the criteria relating to the registration for the 2022 May/June examination.

"It needs to be noted that the 2022 May/June examination accommodates both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate candidates," the department said.

The criteria relating to the registration of National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates states that all candidates who registered for the October/November examination, as from 2008, may register for the 2022 May/June examination.

The department said this is the first year that the 2022 May/June examination is open to NSC candidates from previous years.

"Candidates may only register for subject/s for which they were previously registered in a previous October/November examination. Candidates who register for the 2022 May/June examination, must have completed their School Based Assessment tasks, Practical Assessment tasks and the Language Oral tasks in a previous October/November examination," the department stated.

With regards to candidates who were absent with a valid reason (ill-health, death in the immediate family or other special reasons), from one or more question papers, the department said they may register for the 2022 May/June examination.

"Documentary proof substantiating reasons for the absenteeism must be submitted to the school principal or at the office where the registration form is submitted," the department said.

Candidates who want to improve their overall achievement status, or only want to improve their achievement or non-achievement in a specific subject, may also register for the May/June examination.

In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more question papers in the October/November examination with a valid reason, the department has stated that the candidate must write all the question papers in the 2022 May/June examination.

In a case where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department said NSC candidates may only register manually at a district office or at the school where they previously wrote the examination.

Criteria for registration of Senior Certificate candidates

The following learners will qualify for admission to the Senior Certificate:

· Adult learners who are 21 years and older who have General Education and Training Certificate (GETC) or Grade 9 school report (or the old standard seven), stating that they have passed Grade 9 or Standard 7; or recognised equivalent qualification obtained at NQF Level 1, which requires two official languages.

· Adult learners who are 21 years and older with an incomplete Senior Certificate qualification.

· Adult learners who are 21 years and older with an incomplete National Senior Certificate

· In exceptional cases, out of school youth, who are 18-21 years old and who could not complete their school education due to circumstances beyond their control, as verified by the Head of Department.

· Adult candidates who are 21 years and older with an incomplete NSC may choose to complete the NSC, or convert to the Senior Certificate. Should the candidate choose to convert to the Senior Certificate, they may not revert to the NSC and attempt to complete the NSC qualification.

· Adult candidates who have already obtained a Senior Certificate qualification but wish to improve their results/status.

In addition to the above group of candidates who may register to write the 2022 May/June examination, the department said candidates who have written the 2021 October/November examination either with the IEB or SACAI, may also write the 2022 May/June examination administered by the DBE. Further directions will be provided in relation to the resulting of these candidates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the case of Senior Certificate candidates, there are two registration options which are available for candidates who qualify to write the 2022 May/June Senior Certificate examinations.

"The manual registration process is managed by the district offices in the provinces. There is also an electronic registration (e-Registration) process available," the department said.

Candidates who opt for the electronic registration must use the www.eservices.gov.za portal. For more information on registration criteria, subject choices and promotion requirements candidates can visit the Senior Certificate (as amended) page on https://www.education.gov.za/Curriculum/SeniorCertificate.aspx.

e-Registration candidates are urged to note that they need to have a valid RSA Identity number, a valid email address and cellphone number.