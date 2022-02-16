South Africa: President to Reply to the SONA Debate

16 February 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 16 February 2022, reply to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

The President delivered the State of the Nation Address to a hybrid Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) last week Thursday.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have over the last two days engaged on and debated the State of the Nation Address. President Ramaphosa will reply to the Debate of the SONA later this afternoon.

The President's Reply to the SONA DEebate will be as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Time: 14h00

Venue: Cape Town City Hall

