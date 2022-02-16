Nigeria: No Plan to Demolish Senate President, Speaker's Official Residences - FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that there is no plan to demolish the official residences of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Eng. Ahmed Hadi, made this known when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the real estate sector in the FCT, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Hadi insisted that the official residences of the President of the Senate and the Speaker did not in any way contravene Abuja Master plan.

He also said that due diligence had been done in every bit of the process for the construction of the structures.

"We want to use this forum to reach out to the leadership of the National Assembly that there was no any intention to raise the issue or embarrass the offices of the President of Senate nor the Speaker or the Deputy Senate President.

"The issue is not a conclusive position and we have not reached a climax of the forum. We take exception to that news making round.

"That is not the position of the FCTA and certainly not the position of this investigative forum. I'm not mincing words to say that everything that we agree here, we will crosscheck with our records," he said.

He said that the development within the three arms zone was intended to house the legislature, executive, and the judiciary, adding that on the side of the executive, the presidential complex was developed which was supposed to be a residential and office complex side by side with the residence of the Vice President which is all master plan provision.

"On the side of the judiciary is the Supreme Court and the official residence of the Chief Justice of the Federation. Somewhere along the line, the legislative arm which occupies the largest complex has no provision of the residences of the presiding or principal officers," Hadi added.