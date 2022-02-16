Nigeria: 10-30% Couples Have Burden of Infertility in Nigeria - Dr. Yahaya

interview

The inability of some couples to bear children has been a major cause of broken marriages. In this interview with ISAIAH BENJAMIN, the medical director of NISA Reproductive Health Centre, Kaduna, Dr. Selma Yahaya, speaks on providing solutions to infertility on the part of both men and women.

Inability to bear children has been a major cause of failed marriages.To what extent is your centre helping to address these challenges?

To answer your question, I will give a bit of a background. The NISA reproductive health center, Kaduna is part of the NISA group. There is the main hospital-NISA Premier hospital , NISA pharmaceuticals, Cell Genomics genetic laboratory, all situated in Abuja. NISA opened this branch in Kaduna to serve the needs of couples who have been unable to satisfy their need for a child after years of trying to do so. We recognize the trauma that infertile couples go through and the strain this poses to the marriage and the families. And so, Nisa's presence in Kaduna was borne out of the desire to provide world class services at a more convenient location to the Northern states and at more affordable rates than what obtains in Abuja.

Basically, what services do you render and how affordable are they?

Services rendered here in Kaduna ranges from proper consultation and counselling, investigations and the full range of fertility treatments from simple treatments like insemination to more complicated ones like In vitro fertilization also known as IVF. We also offer freezing for eggs, sperm and embryos. Fertility treatment is relatively expensive anywhere in the world because all the equipment and medical and laboratory consumables are expensive, more so, for us who have to source them from the Western world. However, NISA Kaduna is not primarily profit- driven and we therefore maintain very reasonable prices for our services. We also run annual programs where we give very generous discounts to enable those who have to save up for fertility treatments have a chance to enjoy our services.

Aside issues of affordability, what are the chances of getting desired results?

Now, getting results with fertility treatment depends on a number of factors. We consider the age of the couple and I mean primarily the woman. The older a woman is, the lower the chance of success. Any woman above the age of 35 years is considered as an older woman. We also consider the cause of the infertility- Female factor for example blocked fallopian tubes, poorly functioning ovaries and eggs, damaged womb etc. Or male factor- poor quality and quantity of sperm, sperm not coming out at ejaculation or no sperm being produced. So you can see that each couple will have a unique success rate that is peculiar to their problems. However, generally speaking, a success rate of 40-45% should be expected with each fertility treatment. A couple should therefore keep an open mind that they may have to have treatment done more than once if they are unfortunately not successful the first time.

What can you say about the level of patronage?

The level of patronage has been quite good. We have clients from all over Kaduna and from neighboring states like Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, Kano and Kebbi. We have also recorded successes- We have had triplets, twins and lots of singleton deliveries. Even with the economic downturn we still continue to register new clients every day. Of course, we welcome even more patronage as the burden of Infertility is sadly quite high affecting 10-30% of couples in Nigeria.

What are the medical reasons why most men and women cannot bear children on their own?

Reasons for infertility can be in the man or in the woman or in both of them. Take the man for instance- We want to know if he is producing sperm, if he is able to ejaculate the sperm, that is to bring it out and if the sperm is of good quantity and quality. When a man ejaculates, that whitish substance you see is called semen . Semen is supposed to contain the actual sperm which is the male seed . For some men, the semen has no sperms. This may be because the path through which the sperm should flow into the semen is blocked . Some men do not even make sperm at all because there was damage when they were in their mother's womb or even in their childhood. Some men have poor quality and quantity of the sperms.

For the woman, she may have problems with her ovaries and eggs are not being released to be fertilized by the sperm. Her fallopian tubes may be blocked and the eggs and the sperm cannot move. Her womb may be damaged by surgery or disease and a pregnancy cannot implant there. Sometimes some women are born with these problems due to damage that occurred while they were in their mother's wombs. When a couple visits a fertility center, all these areas are looked at and then solutions are offered.

What are the challenges you face in the course of your duty?

The main challenge is that couples do not seek help early. When a man and a woman have been having regular intercourse (that is about 2-3 times a week )for 1 year without using any contraceptives or family planning and they have not achieved a pregnancy, they should seek help at a reputable fertility center. We see people coming so late, sometimes after wrong treatment. Sometimes the woman is well over 35 years old. One thing infertile couples must note is that fertility for a woman is time bound, it has an end point unlike for a man. So if a couple have been waiting to conceive naturally and the woman is approaching 35 years, they must change their strategy and visit a proper fertility center. Another challenge we face is wrong information about fertility treatment. At NISA, we stand for honesty and transparency. We tell our clients the truth about their situation and the solutions available. Its then up to the clients to make an informed decision about what to do. We see clients who have denied themselves early intervention due to wrong information circulating in the community. Another challenge we face is that some clients cannot afford the sort of fertility services they require. We work around these challenges by having enlightenment campaigns on the radio and by detailed counseling of each client we see to stop the spread of wrong information. We also offer discounted services to our less financially buoyant clients.

What are the various categories of fertility treatments you render?

Fertility treatment ranges from simple counselling to taking medicine to performing procedures. The only way to know the treatment needed is to visit a fertility centre. The younger a woman is , the better the chances of a successful fertility treatment. Every couple's fertility problem is unique, so don't rely on what worked for another person. Couples should be very cautious with traditional medications and or with quack health personnel who promise a 100% success rate. Even nature does not give a 100% success rate at pregnancy every month.

I would like to appeal to all couples who have not been able to achieve a pregnancy after at least one year of trying to visit a reputable fertility center. I would also appeal to all women who have had a diagnosis of blocked fallopian tubes to consider IVF treatment as her first option fertility treatment.