Nigeria: Reps Mandate Army Chief, IGP to Probe Killings of Mbaise Indigenes in Imo

Abuja — House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Ge. Farouk Yahaya and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba Alkali to thoroughly investigate the invasion of five communities in Ahiazu LGA of Imo State where some indigenes were killed by suspected security agents.

The House said the invasion and killings commenced in the early hours of Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The five communities included Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of the State.

The House charged Yahaya and Alkali to unravel the erpetrators of the act; the reason for the invasion; number of lives and properties destroyed, their offenses, and why communities that were not at war must be razed without recourse to the excruciating effect of rendering the innocent homeless as well as depriving the living their breadwinners.

The resolutions came on the heels of a motion under matters of urgent public importance titled "Urgent Need to Probe the Invasion, Siege, Unlawful Arrest and Wanton Destruction of Lives and Properties in Five Communities of Ahiazu LGA of Imo State, by Men Suspectrd to be Law Enforcement Agents", presented by Hon. Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo State).

In his motion, Chinedu noted that Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu LGA, have been peaceful and quiet communities in Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, whose citizens were known for agrarian values and industriousness.

He expressed concern with the alleged invasion, siege, unlawful arrest and wanton destruction of lives and properties belonging to indigenes of the five communities.

The lawmaker remarked that the primary responsibility of law enforcement agencies was to maintain law and order and not to wantonly destroy lives and properties or other actions that were inimical to fundamental human rights.

"Such gestapo invasion, siege and wanton destruction of lives and properties after sporadic shootings is expanding in scope and frequency in the Country especially in Imo State, South East of Nigeria.

"Nigerians are increasingly losing hope and confidence in the Nation's law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conducts and total disregard for rule of law and engagements;

"The news of averted bloodshed across the communities due to timeous intervention of some community leaders who persuaded youths against coming to the defense of their lives and properties.

"The fight against unlawful activities or any form of criminality, but must be anchored on rule of law as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended, especially when human lives and properties are involved

"The danger inherent in one-sided narrative as often packaged by law enforcement agents in such circumstances without thorough investigation is not only unhealthy for democracy, but also an intolerable affront to fundamental human rights, especially where law enforcement agents can recklessly invade, attack, destroy and maim before coming up with some frame-up to rationalize extra judicial activities.

"Further delay in investigating matters of this nature may not only send complicating signals, but also be counterproductive at the long run, especially as law enforcement agents, just like their counterparts around the world, do not have the inalienable right to act lawlessly, waste lives or plunder properties of the people they are paid to protect", the lawmaker said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on Police Affairs and the committee on Army to ensure compliance to the resolution.