Nigeria: Koko's NPA Will Boost Economy - Arewa Youth

Wuyo — The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko's appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA),was commensurate to the work he has putting in over the years.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly, in a statement,explained that the NPA needed the skill and expertise of Koko to continue as a pace setter in building the Nigerian economy.

"Mr Mohammed Bello Koko is a native of Koko-Besse Local Government Area of the present day Kebbi State.

Born on the 25th of March, 1969."

"Mr Koko had his secondary school education at the Federal Government College Sokoto, from where he obtained the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

He further proceeded to the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto where he obtained a Bsc in Management in 1992.

"Upon the completion of his first degree and after the mandatory one year National Service, Mr Koko enrolled in the same University and bagged an MBA in Business Administration in 1995

"Mr Mohammed Bello Koko is a renowned Banker who joined the FSB international Bank plc in 1996 and rose to become manager,

Mr Koko again joined Zenith Bank plc in 2005 and rosed to the rank of Deputy General Manager.

"In 2015, Mr Koko was appointed Executive Director (, Finance and Administration, at the Nigerian Port Authority, a position he held diligently and effectively. Before his appointment as the substantive Managing Director, he acted as Managing Director of NPA since 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His recent and current appointment is commensurate of the work he has putting in over the years.

"Mr Mohammed Bello Koko is a member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), he is also a member of Institute for Strategic Management, Nigeria (ISMN), a formidable team player who will bring his experience and expertise to the the fore.

"On the note of the foregoing, while congratulating Mallam Mohammed Bello Koko on his well deserved appointment, The Arewa Youth Assembly is therefore calling on all members of staff of NPA, stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians to continue to give the new Managing Director all forms of unalloyed and pragmatic supports, we also urge the MD to see this appointment as an act of God and an opportunity to do further good, be deligent in the discharge of his duties and to contribute his quota to the development of our dear nation, beyond what has ever been achieved in the history of the NPA."