Kenya: We Need Term Limits for Governors, Senators to Enhance Democracy - Victor Bwire

opinion

While we seem to have settled the issue of term limits at the presidential, Woman Representative, and Governor level, the dynamics and principles of this democracy remains problematic in Kenya. The proper achievement of this desirable approach to politics that has among other advantages such as stability, respect to constitutionalism, dynamic leadership, accountability and creation of space for new blood in political management, politicians in the country are determined to frustrate this. Selfishness, greed for power, and a misguided sense of entitlement within the political class are standing in the way of respecting this requirement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and 21 governors who have cleared their first 10 years are vacating office, after the August General Election. As with tradition, over 50 percent of Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Reps and Members of County Assembly, are unlikely to make a comeback after the election.

The most irritating thing is that many of the governors instead of being satisfied with the 10 years they have done in the spirit of term limits, and the benefits therein, many want to switch seats, and cling to political power. Many of the retiring governors want to become senators or MPs. Women Reps who have served for 10 years want to move to other seats clinging to power in the pretext of expanding affirmative action and mention democracy in the same sentences. Obviously, many of the people who have expressed interest in changing positions have performed poorly or below average in their current positions, and that guilty consciousness is the sole reason for wanting to hang on just to protect themselves.

While the constitutional term limit placed on the presidency is definite, the term limits of the governor's positions do not bar the individuals from standing in other positions, it is only fair that guys who have served their 10 years vacate office and create room for fresh blood or new people to serve Kenyans. It's shameful for a guy who has served as a governor for 10 years to again seek an MP's seat or woman representative - give way to others and provide an opportunity for new ideas. It's not different from other guys we have seen on the continent clinging to power and promoting dictatorship. You can't insist on remaining a permanent politician and talk of democracy in the same statement.

Katiba Institute with the support of the National Democratic Institute has published a book entitledd: Controlling Power: Presidential Term Limits, which extensively explains the concept of control of power with focus on presidential term limits and how this contributes to good governance. The publication lists the benefits of term limits as including encouraging of peaceful transfer of power, creating a level playing field during campaigns and elections, encouraging of the emergence of new leaders and accountability, enhancing respect for civil rights and the rule of law, and promoting stability in regions.

Elections in Kenya are very expensive and for someone to serve for 10 years within their term limit and want to switch to other seats is disturbing. Why cling to electoral positions as if it's life and death if it's only for serving people. What is it that guys can't leave the stage like in other places?

A study by Prof. Karuti Kanyinga and Tom Mboya on behalf of South Consulting Africa Limited entitled "The cost of politics in Kenya" gives a different scenario in the country. They established that in the 2017 General Election, senators spent Sh 49 million, women representative Sh 32.2 million, Members of Parliament Sh21.2 million and Member of County Assembly Sh 4.2 million to win the election and those losing spent Sh 20.3 million, Sh 13.4 million, Sh 14.9 million and Sh 2.1 million respectively.

This study established that the Senate seat is the most expensive of all the posts to contest for costing an average of Sh35.5 million (US$ 350,000) to contest in 2017. Contestants for the Woman Representative seats followed with an average expenditure of Sh22.8 million (US$ 228,000).

Members of parliament averaged Sh18.2 million (US$ 182,000), while the Member of County Assembly seat was the least expensive at Sh3.1 million (US$ 31,000). These costs are predominantly raised from an individual's personal savings or with the support of friends or family. Less than 20% of survey respondents received financial support directly from their political party.

The survey found that, overall, the more a candidate spends, the greater their chance of electoral victory. Women Rep candidates who won the race spent almost three times as much as those who were unsuccessful. Victorious Senators spent more than double than those who lost. In the race for National Assembly seats, successful candidates spent 50% more than those who did not win. In addition to the significant expenditure, the support of a dominant party enhances a candidate's chances significantly. On average, elected members of the National Assembly spend as much as Sh780,000 (US$ 7,800) a month: primarily on development projects for constituents and donations to local interest groups. This is more than their basic monthly salary before allowances and benefits. A similar trend of monthly expenditure matching or being greater than basic salary income was reported across all four positions studied.

The spirit of the Niamey Declaration on term limits and peaceful transfer of power while in many countries applies to the presidency, in countries like Kenya, we need them to extend to the position of Governors to ensure stability, transition in leadership, and creating space for new leaders to emerge. Political parties that strongly believe in democracy, should streamline this term limit to apply to all elected positions.

Retiring governors and others should not frustrate peaceful transition of power in their counties for the mere sake of selfishness but should thank the voters and allow them to make the next decision to elect other leaders without coercion or intimidation.

People should serve and peacefully leave without feeling sorry for their commissions or omissions. Such leaders are standing in the way of democracy in their counties and should feel ashamed.

The author is the Deputy CEO at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK)