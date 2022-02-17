Burkina Faso: Burkina Coup Leader Sworn in As President, Promises to Fight Jihadist Insurgency

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was sworn in as Burkina Faso's new president Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple the elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Dressed in a camouflage uniform and wearing a red beret and a sash in the colours of Burkina Faso's national flag, Damiba swore to "preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution", the nation's laws, and a "fundamental act" of key decisions approved by the junta, which took power on 24 January.

The inauguration ceremony, broadcast on television, was held in a small room at the offices of the Constitutional Council, which last week formally determined that Damiba was president, head of state and supreme commander of the country's armed forces.

The ceremony observed a minute's silence for the victims of a bloody jihadist insurgency that started in 2015.

Damiba paid tribute to "the Burkinabe people, who have been enduring the scars of terrorism for more than six years" and called for "collective awareness about the effort and sacrifice" that were needed to continue the fight.

On 24 January, Damiba led disgruntled officers to force out Kabore, following public anger over his handling of the insurgency.

A commander of the 3rd Military Region, which covers eastern Burkina Faso, one of the areas worst hit by the insurgency, Damiba had criticized strategies to fight jihadists.

The junta, which enjoys popular support, at first suspended the constitution after taking power, but later reversed the decision in the face of international pressure.

It said that Damiba would serve during a transitional period, assisted by two vice presidents.

Authorities have promised to re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", but no date has been set for elections.

The country was suspended from the West African bloc Ecowas community of West African states on 3 February. Two days later the junta announced that a commission would be tasked with "drawing up a draft charter and agenda, together with a proposal for the duration of the transition period."