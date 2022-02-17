Liberia: Senate Probes U.S.$84 Million Debts

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has requested full documents of debtors in both foreign and local.

Margibi County Senator J. Emmanuel Nuquay has asked Plenary to give the committee on ways, means, and finance up to today, Thursday, February 17, 2022, to provide full record on debtors.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon on Tuesday, February 15, said the debt portion of the FY2022 national budget was halted to enable the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to provide all documents regarding both domestic and foreign debts so that the Senate can know those the Government of Liberia is indebted to and how is the figure.

According to him, in last year budget, US$72 million was allocated for debtors, saying that they never knew who the debtors were and now in this year's budget there's US$84 million for debtors again, whilst the Ministry of Finance has projected US$84 million for debts in 2023.

Rivercess County Senator Wellington Geevon Smith said if there was US$72 million for debts last year, how the debt increased to $84 million this year and what made the Ministry of Finance to think that debts will be at $84 million next year as it has projected.

"We need to cite the Ministry of Finance here to tell us if the US$72 million was paid last year and to further explain on the increase of the country's debts", Sen. Smith emphasizes.

For her part, Grand Bassa county Sen. Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence notes that plenary is the highest decision-making body of the senate hence, she suggests that a formal communication be written to the Ministry of Finance to provide all relevant documents because it is important without which, they cannot act.